Nile Post news, a product of Next Media Services has partnered with musician David Lutalo ahead of his upcoming ‘Tugende Concert’ on January 31, 2020.

Lutalo will be hosting his Tugende concert at Hotel Africana.

Speaking in a press conference held at the Next Media offices along Kira road in Kamwokya, Lutalo said that he named the concert ‘Tugende’ because it is one of his latest songs. In the song, the singer talks about a lost love that he finally asks “Tugende” (literally meaning ‘lets go’) when they finally meet again after a long search.

Lutalo said that revelers should expect the best of his experiences ever because he has grown, as an artiste and a person like never before.

“My fans should expect the best experience because for the years that I have been in the industry, I have now grown as a person and as an artiste. I am ready to treat them to an amazing experience,” Lutalo said.

Asked what he will come donning on the day of the concert, Lutalo said that should be left to him but what people should know, is that it will be an amazing attire.

Lutalo’s manager, Lukwago Ivan called upon the public to come in big numbers because they have prepared a great experience for all revelers.

Entrance charge will be Shs. 20,000 for a general ticket, Shs. 50,000 for a VIP treatment and the tables will go for Shs. 3,000,000 each.

Lutalo will then hold subsequent concerts at Coline Hotel in Mukono on February 1, Kayunga Kati Komu on February 6, Kyotera Mukisaawe on February 7, Mbarara Agip Motel on February 8, Afronica Kasangati on February 9, Freedom City Namasuba on Valentines Day February 14, Darena’s Kawanda on February 15, Mityana mu kisaawe on February 16 and lastly, Nateete on February 23.

Nile Post as the media partner is a proud sponsor of the Tugende Concert.