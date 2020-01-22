DSTV Uganda hosted their fun’s and the press to the “Bad Boys 3” movie premiere a day before the world over release of the much-anticipated movie. The original Bad Boys movie was released in 1995 and the second one, Bad Boys II came out 17 years ago in 2003.

The guests were treated to a cocktail and soft music before they could warm up for the Bad Boys For Life premier hosted at Ham Cinemax.

Bad Boys for Life catches up with Miami cops Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) who are now in their fifties, but not much has changed. While Mike isn’t quite the womaniser he was in his youth, he still speeds around city streets in a flashy sports car and wants to carry on shooting bad guys (usually asking questions later) forever.

Marcus, however, wants to retire and enjoy family life with his new grandson, but a serious attempt on Mike’s life brings him back to the streets. It seems escaped Mexican prisoner Isabel Aretas (Kate del Castillo) and her vicious son Armando (Jacob Scipio) are out for revenge and Mike is just one of the names on their list.

And this time Mike and Marcus aren’t working alone. Their long-suffering captain (Joe Pantoliano) assigns them to a new branch of the police force called AMMO, who use technology rather than fists to get the bad guys.

Bad Boys for Life is an incredible third installment and welcome return to the franchise that’s fast paced, surprisingly emotional and more mature than its predecessors. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are once again incredible and instantly recapture their perfect chemistry and are also extremely funny throughout.

Forbes reported that, “Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys For Life earned an estimated $68.1 million over the four-day Martin Luther King Day weekend, including a whopping $59.175 million over the Fri-Sun frame. Bad Boys II opened with $46 million in July of 2003, which would be around $70 million adjusted for inflation. That means Bad Boys 3 sold about as many tickets over its first four days of release as Bad Boys II sold in its first three days. This is the second-biggest January debut of all time, behind the wide release expansion of American Sniper.”