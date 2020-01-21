Buikwe Member of Parliament and singer Judith Babirye’s marriage with fellow legislator Paul Musoke Sebulime is over after court granted them divorce.

In July 2018, Babirye and Musoke tied the knot in a colourful ceremony that was held in Bunga, Kampala district amidst pomp and fanfare.

In the closing months of last year 2019 however, Babirye’s husband, Musoke petitioned the high court family court to end his marriage with the Buikwe MP saying that he had not seen her since 22 December 2018 and that she had subjected him to psychological torture among other things.

Musoke also accused Babirye of denying him sex saying that they last had a sexual intercourse in August 2018.

Lady Justice Olive Kazaarwe Mukwaya of the family division of the High Court ruled that it was evident from Musoke’s petition that Babirye had not demonstrated any signs of commitment for the success of their marriage.

“There is no evidence of the respondents (Babirye) participation in efforts to reconcile with her husband. The petitioner did not know of his wife’s whereabouts for seven months that he waited before filing thus petition. I am therefore satisfied that the petitioner has proved that this marriage should be dissolved on grounds of cruelty,” Lady Justice Mukwaya ruled.

Babirye however distanced herself from court proceedings and the court was never able to get her side of the story.

This is not the first time that the politician cum singer’s marriage ends in divorce.

In January 2017, Babirye divorced her then husband called Niiwo with whom they had one daughter between them.