The MTN Arena at Lugogo was on Sunday evening packed to the rafters as the City Oilers and UCU Canons faced off in Game 7 of the 2019 National Basketball League Playoffs Finals.

Having drawn first blood to take Game One, the Canons dropped the ball when they let the defending champions take a 3-1 lead in the series.

The tables seemed to have turned, however, when the UCU Canons took Games 5 & 6 to level the series 3-3.

But the injury-ravaged Oilers weren’t ready to let go of history. Star forward, Landry Ndikumana, with a game high 26 points and 11 rebounds, spurred them to an earlier unimaginable record seventh straight championship, with former captain, Jimmy Enabu, and current captain, James Okello, also combining for 30 points.

For the Canons, David Deng Kongor and Titus Lual had 21 and 13 points respectively.

The City Oilers negotiated the finals without long-term injury victims Francis Azolibe, Stephen Omony & Jonathan Egau.