Cabinet has approved the principles of the Local Governments Statutory Instrument 2020 that allows local governments to start collecting fees from park users.

Government had suspended collecting fees in taxi and bus parks last year before constituting a committee that was to be led by Gen Moses Ali who serves as the first deputy prime minister.

While addressing the press at the Uganda Media Center on Tuesday morning, government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo said that cabinet meeting held on Monday, January 20, 2020 approved the draft of the Local Governments Statutory Instrument of 2020 whose purpose was to allow local governments to collect fees.

Opondo added that will also help to avoid arbitrary charges on the side of park users.

“Cabinet approved the principles of the draft Local Governments Statutory Instrument 2020. The purpose of the Instrument id to legalize the approval of Park User Fees (PUF) and collection procedures, avoid arbitrary charges and charges of PUF,” Opondo said.

Resolutions

Cabinet also approved additional emergency funding request of Shs. 32 billion for emergency relief supplies to the victims of floods, landslides, windstorms, hail storms and lightning from the contingency fund.

Cabinet also approved the ratification of the Bilateral Air Services Agreements that will put Uganda at equal footing with her partners in as far as implementation of these agreements is concerned and also signify Uganda’s sovereign intent to be bound by the terms of the agreements and her commitment to fully implement them.