Sadolin Paint Company Uganda has provided 2000 litres of paint totalling to a tune of 27 million shillings to be used to renovate various schools and health centres during this year’s Tarehe Sita week next month.

The paint was on Monday handed over to the UPDF spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire by Ashish Devani, the Sadolin Marketing Manager.

“This is our second consecutive year partnering with the UPDF as one of the ways to applaud them for the role they have played in ensuring security of the country,”Ashish said.

“It is always a pleasure for us to partner with the UPDF for a good cause.”

In response, Brig. Richard Karemire applauded the paint company for supporting the country’s development through employment of locals, especially youths.

“You are positively contributing to the economic wellbeing of our citizens through providing jobs to youths and we are happy for it,”Karemire said.

“As the UPDF, we cherish this partnership we have built over time and thank you for joining us in the cause for national development.”

He said the paint worth shs27 million will be used to renovate selected schools and health facilities in Nakaseke district where this year’s Tarehe Sita celebrations will be held.

“We will have the defence forces week where we shall have a series of civil-military activities and these will be symbolic,” the army spokesperson said.

“We are a people’s army and in everything we do, we reflect this as one of the ways to strengthen the bond between us and the people of Uganda”

Tarehe Sita

Celebrated on February 6 every year, Tarehe Sita is when 40 combatants too to the Luweero bushes through the attack at Kabamba on this exact date to launch an epic five-year struggle that ushered the National Resistance Movement into power.

The attack on Kabamba led to the formation of the National Resistance Army which later metamorphosed into the current army, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces.

Tarehe Sita is therefore meant to celebrate the creation of the UPDF.

According to the UPDF spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire, this year’s 39th celebrations will take place in greater Luweero districts of Luwero, Nakaseke, Nakasongola and Wakiso (Busiro North).

“This area has been chosen because of the special historical role the people played during the 1981-1986 protracted peoples’ struggle to Liberate Uganda,”Karemire said.

The celebrations will be held under the theme “Consolidating the UPDF strategic partnership with the people to guard gains of liberation”.

During the Defence Forces week, that will commence on January 28, a series of activities will be done by the army including cleaning of institutions, urban centres, tree planting, engineering works and medical camps.