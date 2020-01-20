President Yoweri Museveni has already rigged the upcoming 2021 general elections, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has claimed.

Lukwago said that casting a vote alone would not be enough to oust incumbent President Museveni unless they create an environment for free and fair elections.

Lukwago made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Monday morning.

He said: “Casting the ballot alone is not enough to get rid of Museveni. We need to create an environment for a free and fair election. As we speak, he has already rigged the election. Do we have an independent Electoral Commission (EC) that can deliver a free and fair election? It is rooted in illegalities. Justice Byabakama is holding the position illegally.”

Lukwago likened the president to a ‘demi-god’ which according to him, they have to get rid of.

“We have a demi-god of sorts. That is the challenge we are facing. As much as we have individual ambitions, let us have a common ground [of removing Museveni],” Lukwago said.

Lukwago said that he is still serving the term that was entrusted to him by the people of Kampala but his mind is now preoccupied with making sure that the opposition regains power instead of snatching ‘a few positions here and there when the country is still under captivity.’