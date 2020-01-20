Four year old Emmanuel Mukisa alias Deejay Emma is arguably Uganda’s youngest disc jockey.

The toddler is a son to Nyondwa Peter, both residents of Stella Zone in Najjanankumbi.

Nyondwa owns a barber shop in Najjanankumbi and this is his full time job.

At the first glance, it is difficult for one to think that the four year old can work the decks to mix music that one can dance to but if you give it a moment, you realize that he knows what he is doing.

The excitement from his siblings as they dance to the mixes also tells a story that Deejay Emma is not only in love with what he does, but knows how to make others love it to.

In a conversation with his father, he tells us that Emma’s passion for the decks stretches way back in 2016 as a one year old.

“He started showing interest in being a deejay at a very young age. He was doing it on the phone and the iPad. We realized that he was so much into it and I decided to support him,” the father said.

The father said later, he bought him equipment and intensively trained him into the deejay he is now.

Nyondwa is however quick to add that his son is only allowed to use the equipment after coming back home from school, over the weekends and in holidays.

He said: “The equipment is always here but if it’s during the school term, he practices but only after school. And he only does this if he has a show on the weekend.”

Deejay Emma performs only at children-friendly concerts and events although he has made a number of appearances on television shows and concerts like Spice Diana’s concert at Freedom City on Friday.

His father says that where he makes such appearances, he is always a curtain raiser and performs during daytime, which is favorable for a child his age.

He said he sees his son attracting big labels in the near future as some have already started to contact him.

“We haven’t got any running contracts yet but we get requests from my Instagram page and on his page. I have hope that very soon, he will be signed up,” the father said.