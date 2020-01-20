The General Court Martial in Makindye has released on bail, former Police Flying Squad command Herbert Muhangi and former Professional Standard Unit commander Joel Aguma on bail.

The two and a group of other police officers were arrested over two years ago and slapped with charges related to forceful repatriation of Rwandan refugees back to Rwanda.

On Monday, Muhangi and Aguma were each released on a non-cash bond of 10 million shillings, whereas each of their sureties was asked to pay a non-cash bond of 20 million shillings.

Muhangi had presented documents from the Military Police hospital that confirmed he is suffering from ulcers, an illness that the medical facility cannot handle.

They duo was also restricted to movement in only Kampala and Wakiso whereas they have to report to the army court twice a month.

Prior to the Monday release, Muhangi had earlier been re-arrested after release on bail by the army court.

The former Flying Squad commander is charged jointly with his former boss, Gen. Kale Kayihura, Col.Ndahura Atwooki, the former Police Director in charge of Crime Intelligence, SSP Richard Ndaboine (former head of Police Cyber Crime Unit) and Nixon Agasiirwe(former commander, Special Operations Unit).

Others are AIP Jonas Ayebaze, ASP Patrick Muramira(former deputy commander police Special Operations Unit) and Detective constable Abel Kitagenda.

They are accused of aiding, abetting kidnap and repatriation of Rwandese refugees back to Rwanda.

It is alleged that between the year 2012 and 2016, by omission and commission, the group aided and abetted the actions of subordinate police officers and others on various occasions without hindrance to kidnap and illegally repatriated Rwandan exiles, refugees and Ugandan citizens to Rwanda including Lt.Joel Mutabazi, Jackson Karemera and Sgt. Innocent Karisa.

They are also charged with failure to protect war materials contrary to section 122(1) (2) (d) of the UPDF Act 2005.

It is also alleged that between the year 2010 and 2018 the police officers on various occasions allowed the issue of arms and ammunition to unauthorized persons including members of Boda boda 2010 led by one Abdullah Kitatta.

The group is also accused of failure to supervise and ensure accountability for the arms and ammunition issued to specialised units under the office of the Inspector General of Police including the Flying Squad, Special Operations Unit, witness protection unit and the Crime Intelligence directorate of the police force.

All the offences were committed during the 12 year period when Kayihura was the Inspector General of Police.

Following Kayihura’s arrest from his farm in June last year, the army launched an onslaught on a number of his cronies in the police force