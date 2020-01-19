The newly appointed State Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Peter Ogwang on Saturday received a heroic welcome from locals on his return to Usuk County constituency in Katakwi District which he represents in Parliament.

Ogwang who made his maiden return to the area since his appointment as minister late last year got a warm reception as he presided over the opening of the National Resistance Movement office in the area.

The legislator’s convoy was sandwiched by a mammoth crowd who had waited for him at Komolo Bridge-about 5kms from Katakwi town.

Overwhelmed by the big crowds, Ogwang came out of his official car and trekked with his voters up to Katakwi town where they made various stopovers to greet voters.

The climax came when the entourage reached Getom Subcounty headquarters where the youth requested him to commission the new NRM office but in no minute, the youths took Ogwang by surprise when they lifted him up on the roof of the office where they got him a seat.

The MP with love took up the risky task amidst ululations from the people of Getom who also offered him two bulls in appreciation for his selfless and relentless delivery of services to the people.

He later addressed people in Katakwi town and Ocorimongin market before addressing another crowd at his home parish of Aliakamer where he preached peace and forgiveness especially to those who were spreading falsehoods in regards to his academic documents.

He promised to serve them without segregation.