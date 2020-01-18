Vipers SC lead at the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League was on Friday reduced to only four points after losing to record champions, SC Villa at their own fortress in Kitende.

It was old boy Bashir Mutanda who did the damage on the log leaders with a header that beat Burundian goalkeeper, Fabian Mutombora off a youngster Derrick Ndahiro cross to ensure the Jogoos do a repeat of last season when they beat Vipers at their own fortress in Kitende.

With only 8 minutes into the second stanza of the game, left-back, Ndahiro crossed the ball to meet Mutanda’s head for a good delivery in a tight angle that Mutombora struggled with but there was nothing much he could do to save the situation.

Efforts for the home side to salvage a point were fruitless as SC Villa was determined to walk away with maximum points but also make them see blues at their own turf.

The loss ensured Vipers remain on top with 42 points, four above second-placed KCCA FC whereas SC Villa are third on 30 points.

KCCA FC close gap on top

At Lugogo, defending champions had to rely on youngster Sunday Opio to beat Tooro United in another StarTimes Uganda Premier League encounter.

Despite having a bright start to the game, the Kasasiro boys had failed to break the deadlock and it was not until the 17th minute when they finally got the opener and only goal of the day.

The youngster who was having his debut capitalized on a Mike Mutyaba corner kick to fire towards the enemy goal but poor clearance by the Tooro defenders saw the ball enter the net.

The win ensured KCCA closed the gap on top of the table by moving to 38 points, four off leaders Vipers.

UPL results

Police 1-0 Kyetume

KCCA1-0Tooro United

Vipers0-1SC Villa