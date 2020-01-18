Award winning artiste Eddy Kenzo graced the Ciroc Pop Night at Club Guvnor on Friday night.

Known for his signature dance moves and unique tunes, Kenzo had a bevy of memorable moments with all the love niggaz that came out in big numbers to celebrity the popular night with Kenzo.

From bartending to serving the ‘Semyekozo’ cocktail to his fans to performing for the revellers, Kenzo’s energetic performance and chemistry with his fans spiced up the Ciroc Pop Night.

“I am happy I got to dance and interact with the realest Semyekozos on top of having served my fans my special Semyekozo cocktail,” said Kenzo.

The Ciroc Pop Night has grown popular with the different celebrities that have graced the different editions over the past couple of months specifically every second Friday of the month.

“We have surely started our year with the perfect party crew and fans should get ready for bigger and better nights. Ciroc is all about the big celebrations and tonight Kenzo has spiced up the Ciroc Pop Night.’ said Annette Nakiyaga, Head of the Luxury Portfolio.