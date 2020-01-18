Dr Louis Kasekende, the former deputy governor Bank of Uganda, has bid farewell to staff of the central bank.

Kasekende’s contract expired on January 13 and so far there are no indications that it will be renewed.

In a statement, he wrote: “As you already know, my contract as Deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda came to an end on January 14, 2020. It has been a great honor to serve in the position of DG for the last 10 years.”

He added: “I express my profound gratitude to the appointing authority, H.E. President Museveni, for according me the opportunity to serve the Bank, and to represent the country in various continental and international assignments.”

“I also thank the various Ministers of Finance, Governors and the Board of Directors of the Bank for the support over the many years I have served the Bank.”

“Last but not least, I would like to thank you all for the love and tremendous support during my employment with BoU. Excluding the years I was at the World Bank and the AfDB, I have spent close to thirty years in total with BoU, thus many of my colleagues have become friends.”

Kasekende has worked in Bank of Uganda for the last 33 years having joined in 1986.

He served in different capacities before rising to the position of deputy governor in 1999.

In 2002, he left the central bank to serve at the World Bank before returning to occupy the same position.