Bobi Wine’s Kenyan ally and colleague, Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino will be charged with attempted murder following his arrest in Kenyan capital- Nairobi.

The legislator was arrested on Friday after he reportedly shot and injured a one Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve following a heated exchange at a popular night club in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Confirming the arrest, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti indicated that Babu would be charged with attempted murder.

“We will charge him with attempted murder. It is apparent that he wanted to kill the man,” remarked Kinoti as quoted byNation.

“Detectives have managed to recover the firearm that is suspected to have been used by Hon. Babu Owino at the B Club shooting incident. Nine rounds of ammunition and a spent cartridge have also been recovered and placed as exhibit awaiting analysis by ballistic experts,” he added.

According to medical reports, the DJ who was shot by Babu Owino is in stable but critical condition after the bullet caught him in the neck.

According to Standard Media Kenya, DJ Evolve will undergo another operation to remove the blood clot in the neck after the bullet was successfully removed.

In his defence the youthful legislator insists the gun drama was triggered by an attempt on his life by his political opponents.

In a statement, the MP said he had been receiving threats, prompting him to speak about it in public and report the same to the police.

“I have been receiving threats against my life and even reported an attempted assassination at the Parliament Police Station under OB number OB21/17/11/2019. I have been living under the weight of intimidation and threats,” he said.

The MP said he was surrounded by aggressive individuals while he was in the company of his friends at the club, leading to an exchange of fire.

“While enjoying the company of my friends at a popular Nairobi restaurant, I was surrounded by a large group of aggressive individuals. In the melee, there was an exchange of gunfire,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Police has had to move Owino from his detention cell following intelligence reports that his supporters were planning to storm the station and demand for his release.

The legislator according to Kenyans.co.ke was transferred to Gigiri police station on Saturday Morning.

Babu Owino is known to Ugandans after declaring his support for Kyadondo East legislator Bobi Wine.

Following the detention of Bobi Wine in January this year, Babu Owino scoffed at President Museveni, saying the Ugandan president is only alive because it is illegal to kill.

“The lethargic dictator has arrested Bobi Wine again. Museveni is alive just because killing is immoral and illegal. Anyway, because of your age, you will soon be past tense”, Babu said.

Babu Owino was banned from Uganda last year after the Ugandan minister of Internal Affairs Haji Abubakar allegedly wrote to Kenya’s Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma accusing Babu of undermining President Yoweri Museveni’s government.