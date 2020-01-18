Singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye has said that his heart still beats for President Museveni following his second bottle pelting incident on Friday evening while performing at Freedom City.

Big Eye had his performance cut short by the event security for the second time this month in order to restore calm among a section of revelers who had turned rowdy, throwing bottles in protest.

Big Eye, who first refused to leave the stage was finally persuaded and escorted off the stage.

The singer, according to photos shared on his verified Facebook page fainted and was rushed to Malcolm Health Center in Kibuye where he was diagonised with high blood pressure. This is according to documents he shared.

In his first post after the incident, Big Eye said that his heart will always support President Museveni even if his arms and legs were to be cut off.

He said, “You can break my legs, you can break my arms or any physical part of my body but my heart still remains on HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of Uganda 2021.”

This was the second time this month that Big Eye was pelted with bottles. The first instance happened on January 1, 2020, as he performed at NBS Television’s UNCUT first year anniversary at the Uganda Museum.

Big Eye would later meet President Museveni at his Nakasero State Lodge although the meeting seemed fruitless as the singer cried out last saying, “I met the President but he didn’t give me money.”

Meanwhile, Catherine Kusasira who is also a victim of the bottle pelting incident having been pelted on boxing day last year as she performed at Nabugabo Sand Beach in Masaka said that all those who pelt them with bottles will be handled with an iron hand.