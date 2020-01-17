The State House Comptroller Lucy Nakyobe has said she is not aware of newly appointed presidential advisors; Catherine Kusasira and Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman.

Nakyobe while speaking to NBS TV on the sidelines of the meeting with members of parliamentary committee on presidential affairs, said she is not aware of the appointments for the two artistes.

“I was not there when he appointed there, but I heard from the news. I am still waiting for the president to instruct me personally then I will write to the Public Service Commission so they appoint them formally,” she said.

According to Nakyobe, she knows only Jeniffer Nakanguubi alias Full-Figure who was appointed presidential advisor on artistes and youth.

During a function in Katwe in October last year, President Museveni decreed that Catherine Kusasira and former Bobi Wine ally Mark Bugembe will be presidential advisors on Kampala and youth affairs respectively.

“I thank Kusasira for having gone out to weed the work of the NRM that I started in 1968. The garden of the ghetto is a garden of Ignatius Musaazi and it is the work of NRM,” Museveni said, adding Butcherman is a ghetto president who listens to him.