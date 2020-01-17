Over 60,000 pupils who sat for last year’s Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) have passed in division one.

This is according to the results that have been released by Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), Friday morning.

The results were released at Kampala Parents School in Kampala today.

According to a statement from UNEB that has been accessed by Nile Post, a total of 695,804 candidates from 13,475 centers (schools) registered for the PLE in 2019 with 473, 893 (68.2%) being under Universal Primary Education (UPE) AND 221, 912 (31.8%) being non-UPE.

The results indicated that a total of 69,243 (10.1%) of the pupils passed in division one and according to UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo, the figure is an improvement in performance as compared to the 2018 results.

Odongo said that 318,155 passed in division two, 140,420 passed in division three and 89,332 pupils passed in division four while 66,152 (9.6%) were ungraded.

According to Odongo, a total of 1,315 learners with various forms of disability were registered for the examinations. 49.3% of these were females and 50.7 were males.

By gender, the performance indicated that boys performed better than girls at the upper grades, and with a lower failure rate although more girls (51.7%) were registered for the examinations.

Results withheld

According to Odongo, results of about 1,512 candidates have been withheld pending investigations. Odongo is however quick to note that the number is much lower that the 3,346 that were withheld in 2018 PLE.

The Minister for Education and Sports Janet Museveni slammed teacher’s involvement in malpractice and pre-registration tests.

“It is sad to know that teachers and parents are leading students into examination malpractices. Some students failed because they were led into malpractice and found different questions in the exams,” Janet Museveni, said in part.

To get your results, type “PLE, UCE, UACE,” leave a space, then type index number and send it to 6600