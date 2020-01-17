Stand up comedian Patrick Idringi alias Salvado has taken a swipe at critics on social media who are mauling him over meeting President Museveni. According to the comedian, abusing him will not change the fact he met the head of state, President Yoweri Museveni.

This month, Salvado met President Museveni at the Nakasero State Lodge, sparking off outrage from ‘People Power’ supporters on social media who accused the comedian of betraying their movement and siding with the incumbent.

In an interview with NBS UNCUT, however, Salvado said that he is not a politician and people should learn to respect each other.

“It hurts when they (people power supporters) abuse me on social media. I would like them to come and we talk about it off social media. Abusing me on social media will not change the fact that I met the president,” Salvador said in part.

The comedian added that him taking a photo with the president does not mean that he now supports the National Resistance Movement (NRM). Salvador added that those abusing him don’t feed him and they should not advise him on how he lives his life.

He said, “If I take a photo with a sheikh it does not mean that I am now a Muslim. A leader, the first leader of the country, invited me. Who can refuse that invitation? Even if they invited Bobi Wine, he will go because that is the leader of the Republic of Uganda. You’re not the ones who feed me. Don’t tell me how to live me my life.”

Salvado also noted his appearance in the video of Bobi Wine’s “Kyarenga” should not be interpreted that he was a member of People Power. He said that he appeared in the song because of his friendship with Bobi Wine and it wasn’t a political song.

NO BEEF WITH MUHANGI

Salvado said that there is no beef with him and comedian Alex Muhangi of comedy store. He said that this goes down to competition, which is good for the industry.

“This is up to your interpretation. I am a leader in the comedy industry. I am the vice president of the Uganda Comedians Association. What kind of leader would I be if I fight with a fellow comedian? Muhangi is a businessman and he knows that Valentines’ Day will work for him. Everyone will get his people. Even if its competition its good. We shall give people a variety. The industry is growing and I am super proud,” Salvado said.

Salvador asked Ugandans to support both concerts and fill them to capacity.