The National Resistance Movement (NRM) electoral commission is planning to hold elections for all party structures in the newly created districts.

Addressing the media in Kampala on Thursday, the chairperson of NRM electoral commission Dr.Tanga Odoi said the party will hold elections in 55 districts including 23 new ones, seven new municipalities and in 4 districts where chairpersons died.

“We shall have two sets of elections. The elections in the old districts to fill the gap left and elections in the new districts to fill the gaps which are there as a result of creation, “he said.

He said during the exercise, there will be no elections of structures at the sub county, parish and the village .

“We are only going to fill the gaps at the district levels. If a gap is created at the sub county, parish or the village, we shall hold an election at another time,”he said.

He said that the electorate will be the existing party structure members at sub county and municipal division levels only.

“Once we get the structures done, we shall immediately forward the names of the chairpersons of NRM in those districts for accreditation for the party national conference and we don’t think it will cost us a lot of money,”he said.