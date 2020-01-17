Musician Ibrahim Mayanja commonly known as Big Eye was yet again pelted with bottles during fellow artiste Hadijah Namukwaya alias Spice Diana’s concert at Freedom City on Friday evening.

Big Eye stepped on stage donning a maroon head sock but his performance was cut short by the event organizing team in order to restore calm within a section of revelers that had turned rowdy.

While being pelted with bottles and insults, the artiste first refused to step off the stage. Big Eye knelt down and asked revelers to kill him on stage if he wasn’t a Ugandan like them.

Big Eye was later convinced by the security team to leave the stage.

This will be the second time that Big Eye is pelted with bottles and forced off the stage.

The first instance happened on January 1, 2020, at the Uganda Museum while performing at the NBS Television’s UNCUT one-year anniversary.

Big Eye’s woes originate from his public support for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and President Museveni. According to comments on social media, revelers accuse him of betraying Ugandans by supporting the incumbent.

Several other artistes who publicly support the NRM like Catherine Kusasira, Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool among others have been pelted with bottles in the recent past as well.

