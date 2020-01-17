The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje has bid farewell to the Egyptian clergy Sheikh Dr Ali Badawi who has been serving Ugandan muslims for several years.

He was specifically doing this in areas of Daawa education and empowerment of muslims in Uganda.

His tenure has come to an end this year.

Mubajje described Dr Ali Badawi as an ambitious person who has fulfilled his mandate in Uganda.

He said muslims in Uganda will always celebrate his achievements and loyalty.

He applauded Dr. Badawi for his contribution towards the progress and development of Muslims in Uganda.

Speaking at the farewell lunch in Kampala on Thursday, Mubajje awarded Dr Badawi a certificate of appreciation for his contribution in Uganda.

Dr Badawi pledged to work closely with his predecessors to see that all projects he initiated have a continuity.

He thanked the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council leadership for the help rendered during his tenure in Uganda.

He expressed his gratitude towards Muslim community and Ugandans at large for the good hospitality and continued cooperation accorded to him in Uganda.

He said he will always have Uganda at heart.