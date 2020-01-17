President Museveni has extended the contract for Eng. Andrew Kitaka to serve as acting Executive Director for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for six more months.

In a January 10 letter by the Ministry of Public Service Permanent Secretary, Catherine Birakwate informed Kitaka of the extension of his contract.

“…his excellency the President has, in exercise of the powers vested in him under Article 172 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Uganda directed that your appointment as KCCA executive director scale KCCA1 be extended for a period of six months with effect from December 18, 2019 to June 18 2020,” Birakwate’s letter read.

In response, Kitaka applauded the president for having his contract extended.

“”It’s my greatest honor to serve the city and country. I do not underestimate the task and challenges ahead but I do feel encouraged and hopeful about the progress we can collectively register for our city. I thank his excellency, the president for this opportunity to serve you,”Kitaka posted on his social media accounts.

Eng Andrew Kitaka who is also the director of engineering and technical services was in December 2018 appointed as the acting KCCA Executive Director, following the resignation of Jennifer Musisi after serving for seven years at the helm of the city.

Kitaka had previously served as the acting deputy executive director, following the resignation of Dr. Judith Tukahirwa from the position in 2016.