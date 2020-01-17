Security Minister Gen Elly Tumwine has denied being behind the woes of beleaguered Lwemiyaga legislator Theodore Ssekikubo.

Tumwine who was appearing before the presidential committee of parliament where he had led a team from the intelligence agencies to present their budget framework paper, said Ssekikubo broke the law and must face the consequences.

“The reasons are many, he has commuted so many crimes involving murder, inciting violence, land, those are police issues are matters of court,” Tumwine said.

Tumwine said it is not the role of any individual to manage or enforce where quarantine is or not or even the markets.

“it is the duty of the Ministry of Agriculture Animal industry and fisheries,” Tumwine said.

According to Tumwine, the problems Ssekikubo has now were created by himself and not anybody else.

Tumwine’s comments were caused by an accusation from Mawogola County MP Joseph Ssekabitto who claimed the defence minister was responsible for the arrest of Ssekikubo.

Ssekikubo was on Wednesday re-arrested on charges of inciting violence, and other charges he is said to have committed nine years ago.

The legislator was first arrested last week by police following a bitter standoff between him and Sembabule district security authorities, whom he accused of enforcing an unjustifiable quarantine on the sub-counties of Lwemiyaga and Ntuusi despite them being free from Foot and Mouth Disease.

Ssekikubo, who had spent over three days in police custody was arraigned before the Masaka Chief Magistrate, Deo Ssejemba and charged with six counts of illegal possession of a firearm, threatening violence, destruction of property and inciting violence.

He was released by Masaka Court on 10 million shillings non-cash bail. However, Ssekikubo’s release was overshadowed by police firing teargas to prevent his jubilant supports carrying the MP through Masaka town.