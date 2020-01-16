It rained goals at the StarTimes stadium, Lugogo on Wednesday afternoon as Police FC ran riot to wallop Express FC in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

A brace in as early as 20 minutes for Derrick Kakooza, another one from Pius Kagwa, an own goal from Joseph Zziwa and a goal from Ben Ocen were enough for Abdallah Mubiru’s side to register maximum points against the struggling former giants.

In the game where the cops dictated, it was a show of intent of the havoc the 2005 champions are ready to cause in the second round of the Uganda Premier League.

They had in the opening game of the second round beaten moneybags, Wakiso Giants at home.

Speaking shortly after the game, Police FC coach, Abdallah Mubiru said attributed the team’s performance to the positive attitude of the players.

“Though we didn’t use the ball well as we would have wanted, they (players) kept on pushing and scoring was the best thing we did,” Mubiru said.

The tactician, however, didn’t leave without noticing a mistake in his defence that saw his team concede a goal that he said shouldn’t have been the case because he wanted to keep a clean sheet.

“It was a very big win for us because by the time we finished the first round, most points were many points ahead of us but it is good we are now closing in on them.”

He however cautioned his players against complacency but to work a little more hard to continue closing the gap with the top pack.

The emphatic win ensured police leapfrogged the Red Eagles to the 11th position both on 18 points, but the latter has an inferior goal difference.

UPL results

Police FC 6-1 Express FC

Kyetume FC 1-1 Tooro United

Mbarara City 1-0 Wakiso Giants

BUL 1-3 URA FC