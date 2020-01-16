Fuel company Total Uganda has entered into a deal with Stanbic bank Uganda that would see the customers have their fuel cards topped up using the bank agents.

The deal was unveiled at a function held at the Total Uganda head offices in Kampala on Thursday morning.

“This is one of the many benefits to be enjoyed by Total card users who will now have the option of topping up their card through the use of internet banking, USSD or via mobile money. Because customer expectations are changing, there was a need to change to become more digital to ensure we remain their preferred service provider,” said Total Uganda Managing Director, obi Imemba said during the function.

Because new trends require digitalization of the customer experience, Obi said, the fuel company had to change according to the customer expectations and their relationship with energy.

“For us in Total, we believe in innovation but also being a big enabler to our customers. The latest deal is meant to ensure convenience to our customers and safety so they don’t move with cash to top up their fuel cards.”

He said the service will be free of charge.

The Stanbic Bank Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Mweheire lauded the deal as one that reinforces the bank’s efforts to turn digital.

“It provides customers with more choices and convenience. I want to allay cybersecurity fears because the system is secure but also there will be mechanisms to monitor it,”Mweheire said.

He noted that the bank has the largest network of agents totaling to over 1500 across the country which would offer credibility to Total Uganda customers who own fuel cards.

“Customers will have real-time updates on their card balance as soon as a deposit is made at any agent and the service is free of charge.”