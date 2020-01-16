Singer Rema Namakula has denied being indebted to anybody despite claims that the ‘deep in love’ singer obtained different loans to finance her two lavish ceremonies.

According to reports, Rema had to put her car on sale to recover some monies and enable her to get out of the financial redline.

However, the singer has denied being indebted to anyone, claiming that her functions were fully financed.

“How do I have a debt in this world, with the people in this world who don’t wish people well, there should be someone out there claiming or faking it that I have their money. Talk to all my service providers and ask them if they were not paid,” she said.

“I fear debts, I can not eat anyone’s money and I do not want to be indebted,” she added.

Rema says that the sale of her car should not be the scapegoat for those who want to claim she is indebted, because the rate at which it’s being sold can not even raise a portion of the money.

“If that car was bought years ago at Shs50m, how much would you sell it now? Something like 30m or 35m. If you were at my function you would realize that money could not even make invitation cards,” she added.