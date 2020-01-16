The minister for Education and Sports, Janet Museveni has said that they chose to release the 2019 Primary Leaving Examinations results from Kampala Parents School because the venue was offered to them free of charge.

PLE results will be released tomorrow, January 17 at Kampala Parents School.

Janet Museveni was appearing before parliamentary committee on Education where she presented a ministerial statement.

Responding to a query from Robert Musoke the Budiope West MP, Janet said the conference hall at the Office of the President where they have traditionally released exams had issues with the air condition system.

She said: “Kampala Parents is a primary school. We are not paying anything to release results there. We normally use the president’s office hall…but it has problems with its air conditioning. It has not been working. So we were looking for other places where we could go and not pay that is where we settled on Kampala Parents. So, I don’t know what’s the difference because we are not paying.”

Kampala Parents School is owned by tycoon, Sudhir Ruparelia.