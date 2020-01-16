Lwemiyaga MP, Theodore Ssekikubo spent the night in a police cell at Masaka police station yesterday, hours after he was re-arrested yesterday from his bathroom in Lwemiyayaga, Sembabule.

The second arrest came days after legislator had been released on bail after he was charged with six counts of illegal possession of a firearm, threatening violence, destruction of property and inciting violence in 2010.

According to Jude Mbabaali, the Masaka LCV chairman, Ssekikubo was forced onto the police vehicle barefooted despite pleas to be allowed to put on his shoes.

“Our application to give him police bond was flatly rejected with no reason. He is being falsely accused of inciting Lwemiyaga residents against the illegal cattle quarantine,” Mbabaali said.

He is now scheduled to appear in Masaka Magistrate’s today at 10am to take plea.

Ssekikubo was first arrested last week by police following a bitter standoff between him and Sembabule district security authorities, whom he accused of enforcing an unjustifiable quarantine on the sub-counties of Lwemiyaga and Ntuusi despite them being free from Foot and Mouth Disease.