Former presidential aspirant Joseph Elton Mabirizi has announced a bid to contest for the presidency in the 2021 general elections.

Mabirizi contested as a first timer in 2016 elections and became the last of the eight candidates, garnering 24,498 total votes which were 0.25 percent of the total electorate.

In an interview with NBS Television, Mabirizi said that he will be contesting again in 2021.

Mabirizi said that his candidature represents institutional representation and none of the current aspirants has focused on this in their presentations.

He said, “I stand for institutional representation and none of the aspirants has come up with that, that is why I am coming back. Nobody has initiated the procedure to get all these people together and citizens should not expect that at all.”

Mabirizi added that for the opposition to parade one presidential candidate is such a myth that can not be achieved.

Asked where he has been since the 2016 elections, Mabirizi said that he has been around doing several private things including run schools and companies.

Mabirizi, however, noted that he will not be going for consultations because this is a process he did in 2016.

“I have been around doing several things. I have schools and companies I run. I am going to stand as a presidential candidate in 2021, but I want people to know that not everyone has to go for consultations. In 2016, I went through this exercise, I am not doing it again this year,” Mabirizi said in part.

How prepared is he?

Mabirizi said that when he lost in 2016, he started traversing the country with his team and equipped citizens with different skills.

He said that the people are stuck with a government that ran out of ideas and that is why he is here again.

Mabirizi warned that in case of vote-rigging, Ugandans will fight for their rights.

Utility

Born in July 1975 in Mpigi district, Mabirizi is the second last born in a family of 11.

He attended Katwe Primary School, St John’s Secondary School, Mityana for O and A-level.

Mabirizi proceeded to Aldram Institute of Theology and Counseling where he obtained a diploma in counseling.

He also boasts of having an Advanced Diploma in Electrical Engineering Science from City and Guilds, and another diploma from Bloemfontein in South Africa.