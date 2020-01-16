The telecom industry in Uganda could witness a shake -up in the status quo following the entering into the market of a new company to test the waters.

Lycamobile from the UK announced its entry into the Ugandan market at a function held at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala on Thursday morning.

“Our aim is to have a positive impact on the people of Uganda by providing customers with high-speed internet without compromising quality but also better call services,” said Jeya Seelan, the Lycamobile Uganda Director.

“We want to have unrivaled 4G internet and we hope to roll out our services throughout the entire country in the next six months.”

Founded in 2006 in the UK, Lycamobile is a mobile virtual network operator operating in 23 countries including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, North and Macedonia among others whereas in Africa, they have presence in South Africa and Tunisia.

According to Seelan, Uganda is going to be the company’s get-way to the heart of Africa.

“As part of our future plans for Africa, we had to come to Uganda and it is good that the country offered us a working licence. This is our first step into the heart of Africa,” he noted.

The Lycamobile director revealed that the UK based telecom company will invest over $100 million in the next three years as part of their wider plan to expand the telecom market.

“We hope to create over 600 jobs both directly and indirectly but also expand the telecom market. We shall employ the local workforce in a bid to create employment as one of the ways to create impact to Ugandan citizens.”

In a bid to win customers to their side, local telecom companies have in recent years been involved in price wars but according to the new company directors, they will offer quality services at competitive prices.

“We shall partner with other operators in the market to ensure we stay afloat,” Jeya Seelan said.

Speaking at the launch, Gavin De Costa, the head of the economic and trade policy for Uganda and Rwanda at the British High Commission in Kampala described the launch as an honor that would further strengthen the ties between UK and Uganda.

“We(UK) want to do more here in Uganda as we and are committed to building Uganda and supporting its prosperity,” De Costa said.

According to statistics from Uganda Telecommunications Commission, there are 25 million mobile phone users in the country and a nationwide penetration rate of 71% whereas Kampala alone accounts for over 50%.