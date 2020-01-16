Kiira region police spokesperson Diana Nandawula has confirmed that two people died after a building collapsed in Jinja yesterday.

Nandawula told The Nile Post that the bodies of the deceased are at Jinja hospital mortuary.

She said eight injured people are admitted at the same hospital. Four others were rescued with minor injuries.

Meanwhile Police have hired an excavator to find other missing people who are suspected to be trapped in the debris.

This building caved in last evening at 5:00PM trapping more than 20 builders.

By press time the army, police and fire brigade rescue team were working closely to retrieve the remaining people in the rubble though chances of finding alive are very minimal

According to some of the survivors and eye witnesses about 40 casual laborers were on site by the time the building collapsed at 5:00Pm but only 12 were rescued.

Jinja Resident District Commissioner Eric Sakwa blamed the incident on poor engineering by the contractors who used poor materials.