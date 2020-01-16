Singer Michael Mugwanya alias King Micheal has decried the selfish behavior of his fellow artistes who are attached to the National Resistance Movement (NRM), accusing them of blocking his way to meet President Museveni.

King Michael claims that he has a number of issues to put across to President Museveni, including a huge loan he took that could lead to the seizure of his house.

The singer, however, claims that several attempts at meting president Museveni have proved futile due to the fact that fellow artistes closer to the President have blocked him.

“The artistes have failed to have an organized means, whoever goes to Museveni wants to speak about only their issues. I have my issues and those of others that’s the reason why I want to meet him. I don’t want to be like others who only front their issue.”

Michael claims that during fellow artiste Catherine Kusasira’s show last year, he asked for an appointment with the President who told him to go through Kusasira.

“I met the President at Catherine Kusasira’s concert last year and asked for an appointment. The President agreed to have an appointment with me but he said that Kusasira should take me. Kusasira has since been blocked by fellow artistes who think that it is only them who have the right to meet with him.”

“I used the money that I made in 2016 campaigns to buy land and built a house. Challenge is that the bank is now taking my house because I rendered it in as security to secure a 100 million loan. If I don’t meet the President, they are going to take my house.”

King Michael added that the car which socialite Brian White gave him as a token of appreciation was also taken.

He scoffed at artistes and people in the entertainment circles who are close to the president for denying him access.

“They think that it is only them who should meet the President. Why don’t they let me meet him yet I also support NRM,” King Michael posed.