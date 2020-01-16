Over 20 people are feared dead after a building collapsed along Gokale road in Jinja town yesterday.

The incident occurred at 5:00PM when a three storeyed building which was under construction on Gokale road near Madhvani market collapsed.

According to some of the survivors and eye witnesses about 40 casual laborers were working at the construction by the time the building collapsed.

By press time about 12 survivors had been rescued from the debris while the rest were still trapped in the wreckage.

By 7:00PM, the police rescue team was yet to bring an excavator to retrieve the victims from the debris which prompted locals to team with Red Cross team to embark on rescue.

Jinja Resident District Commissioner, Eric Sakwa, blamed the incident on poor engineering by the contractors who used poor materials.

Story being updated…