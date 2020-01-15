Defending champions, KCCA FC ‘s hopes of retaining the title they won last year were pegged back when they were beaten by Bright Stars in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League on Tuesday.

In the game played at Kavumba recreation grounds, Joseph Janjali and Jamil Kariisa punished the Kasasiro boys for the first round sin that saw the center referee cancel Bright Stars’ goal.

The hosts took the lead only two minutes after kick-off when Janjali tapped in a cross to send the home fans into frenzy but with only a minute to recess, the visitors restored parity through Muzamiru Mutyaba off an Erisa Ssekisambu assist.

However, in the 77th minute, Bright Stars’ numerous attacks paid off when a counter-attack that saw an exchange of passes between Jamil Kariisa and Ronald Ssempala led to the hosts’ second and winning goal of the day.

The win saw Bright Stars move to 12th position on 16 points whereas KCCA FC remained second, seven points below table leaders Vipers SC who beat Proline FC at Lugogo.

SC Villa beaten again

At Namboole, efforts by the record defending champions SC Villa to revive their lost glory suffered another setback when they lost a second consecutive game on Tuesday.

A 76th-minute own goal by defender Moses Kiggundu was enough to hand three points to visitors, Busoga United as SC Villa suffered another defeat following the earlier loss to URA FC last week.

The loss meant SC Villa remain 5th on the log on 27 points after 17 games.

Vipers move seven clear

At the StarTimes stadium in Lugogo, Kitende based Vipers Sports Club moved seven points clear of rivals and second-placed KCCA FC when they beat home side Proline FC in another StarTimes Uganda Premier League game.

Fahad Bayo and Denis Mwemezi scored a brace each to ensure the visitors won the game 4-2 after Hamis Kiiza and Hakim Kiwanuka had scored for the hosts.

The win ensured Vipers moved to 42 points, seven clear of second-placed KCCA FC on the 16 team log.

UPL Tuesday results

SC Villa 0-1 Busoga United

Bright Stars 2-1 KCCA FC

Onduparaka FC 1-1 Maroons FC

Proline FC 2-4 Vipers SC