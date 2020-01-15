Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has announced that it will release the results of the 2019 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) on Friday, January 17 2020.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Education and Sports, the results will be released from the main hall of Kampala Parents School.

This is where they will brief the press about the performance of the pupils as well.

According to Jennifer Kalule, the spokesperson of UNEB, the minister of Education, Janet Museveni will be briefed on Thursday January 16 ahead of the release.

A total of 695,793 candidates sat for the PLE last year. 51.7% of these were girls.

Like in the previous years, candidates will be able to access their results via USSD as soon they are released.