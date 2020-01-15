President Museveni has scoffed at the western countries, telling them off regarding their push for gay rights in Uganda and Africa.

Museveni made the statements in a meeting with the Executive Director of UNAIDs, Winnie Byanyima at State House Entebbe.

Byanyima was meeting president Museveni to advocate for gay rights as well as brief the president on the upcoming International Conference on Aids and Sexually Transmitted Infections in Africa (ICASA) in 2021.

Speaking about the homosexuality issue, Museveni warned western powers against fronting homosexuality as an ‘appreciated act” in Uganda.

I had a discussion with the Executive Director of UNAIDS Winnie Byanyima, making known our position and, indeed our practice as non-aggressive towards homosexuality, even when our laws criminalize the practice. That small group of people, has, throughout our history been known, but ignored,” he said.

“But now, some groups in the world want us to advertise and acclaim homosexuality as an alternative way of life. We have advised our Western partners, not to provoke the big majority by fronting homosexuality as something that is appreciated, demanding for the change of the law,” he added.

At the same meeting with Byanima, Museveni said the laws and regulations guiding the operations of the Uganda Aids Commission would be reviewed to ensure smooth and effective operations at the agency.

Byanyima, giving an overview of the state of affairs in the HIV/Aids fight, told the President that efforts should be placed on messages of prevention if the war against the pandemic is to won.

“Prevention has not had much attention. It needs to be boosted. For example, there are medicines that can be taken when at high risk of infection. Not enough people know about this,” she said.

She added that focus could also be placed on specific groups that are at high risk of infection or transmission like sexual minorities and commercial sex workers.

“It is important for health service providers to do their part and attend to these minorities without being judgmental. Moralising should be left to moralists,” she said.

On February 24, 2014, Museveni signed the anti-gay Bill into law during a live televised event at State House Entebbe in which he hit out at the west.

“It seems the topic of homosexuals was provoked by the arrogant and careless Western groups that are fond of coming into our schools and recruiting young children into homosexuality and lesbianism, just as they carelessly handle other issues concerning Africa,” he said.

“Are we interested in seeing your sexual acts – we the Public? I am not able to understand the logic of Western Culture. However, we Africans always keep our opinions to ourselves and never seek to impose our point of view on the others. If only they could let us alone,” he added.

However, following the process, Uganda got backlash from the international community and superpowers, freezing aid until the law is scrapped.

On February 28, 2014, the World Bank froze a $90m loan to Uganda citing tough laws on gay people.