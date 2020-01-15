Musician Rema Namakula has promised the best of her performances when she the hit the stage on Valentines Day in a concert at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

Namakula, who last held a concert in 2018 said that she is ready to go and fans will be treated to the best of her performances.

While addressing the press at the New Vision headquarters on Wednesday morning, Namakula said that it has been long without her holding a concert, which has enabled her to grow, both as an entertainer and a person.

“I have grown both as an artiste, as a person and fans should expect the best. Please come because I am ready for you. I am going to show you the best of my performances, “Namakula said in part.

Asked if she will come with her husband Hamza Sebunya, Namakula said that because it is a Valentines show, everyone should endeavour to come with a lover because she is also coming with her husband.

Namakula also thanked her management that is led by Manager Kayemba for believing in her even when she didn’t believe in herself.

The main organizers, KT Promotions which was represented by Edward Sendi said that normally revelers struggle to get seats at Africana Hotel but theirs will be a VIP experience and they have made it comfortable for all that will attend.

Sendiurged revelers not to wait until the d-day to look for tickets. He said that the public should look out for the tickets as soon as they announce the ticket selling points.

Namakula will hold other concerts in Mukono, Masaka, Mbarara among others.