The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) lawyer has advised the party Secretary General to allow Members of Parliament who opposed the removal of the age limit to attend this month’s party national delegates conference at Namboole.

The NRM Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba on Tuesday told journalists at the party headquarters that the MPs who opposed the removal of age limit had been barred from attending the delegates conference.

“The national chairman gave guidance that for those Members of Parliament who did not move with the party when we were having Constitutional amendments will not be invited and therefore we don’t expect them to attend the national conference,” Lumumba said.

However, the party director in charge of legal services, Oscar Kihiika has written to Lumumba to allow the legislators attend the meeting.

“I advise that the said MPs should be allowed to attend the national delegates conference. Arrangements should, therefore, be made to ensure they attend the conference just like all the other members who were invited by the virtue of the Notice of the National conference published in the New Vision sometime in December,”Kihika said in the letter to Lumumba.

Kasule Lumumba on Tuesday said the MPs can only be allowed to attend the January 25, conference if they get clearance from the party’s disciplinary committee.

However, in his letter, Kihika said the legislators can only be barred from attending the meeting if they are expelled from the party.

“To the best of my knowledge, these MPs have thus far not been dismissed from the NRM.”

The affected MPs who opposed the age limit removal include Theodore Ssekikubo, Barnabas Tinkasimire, Patrick Nsamba, Sylvia Rwabogo, Maurice Henry Kibalya, John Baptist Nambeshe , Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga, Sam Lyomoki , Monica Amoding , Mbwatekamwa Gaffa, Felix Okot Ogong and Silvia Akello.

The delegates conference in Namboole will see the party debate changes its constitution and the most anticipated proposed change is discarding the secret ballot box in favor of lining up behind your candidate.

The National delegates Conference will be proceeded by the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and the National Executive Council (NEC) meetings that will be held on 23rd and 24th respectively.

Eligibility to attend the National Conference is as stipulated in the NRM Constitution Article 11 (12).