The newly appointed minister for Information Communications Technology and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba has said that she will deal firmly with corruption in the ministry.

Nabakooba expressed commitment to abide by the presidential directive to fight corruption in the country.

‘’We need to lobby for resources that are going to work, not resources that will be diverted. We need to ask for resources that we will be able to account for,” said Nabakooba.

Nabakooba promised to further execute the ministry work plans that are already in the implementation pipeline.

Her deputy, Peter Ogwang emphasized that they had been appointed to make things better.

“We want from day one. You forgive us but we may be a bit tougher because that was his executive message to us. The president does not want a corrupt country, a corrupt sector, a corrupt ministry, so we are sorry,” Ogwang emphasized.

Frank Tumwebaze, the outgoing minister for ICT whispered to Nabakooba to draft a new law to promote activities of young innovators especially of Mobile Apps.

“I have appealed to her to prioritize having a law that protects startups that protect innovators and that compels government agencies to give preference in procurement of these local ICT Solutions that will be great achievement to the sector”.

However, Frank also put it to the attention of the new minister that some government agencies are reluctant to embracing online working module.

Prior to being appointed as ICT Minister, Nabakooba, the Mityana Woman MP, was a former a police spokesperson.