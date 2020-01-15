The Guvnor Ciroc Pop Night is bouncing back in full gear as International Award Winning star Eddie Kenzo will be gracing the 8th edition of the popular Ciroc Pop Night this Friday, January 17th.

The president of the Love Niggaz Association will be trading his ‘Semyekozo’ dance moves for the bar man’s apron as he will be the mixologist of the day before treating his fans to an electrifying performance.

“All the love niggaz, Semyekozos come this Friday I will be at Club Guvnor serving you cocktails and music, Come let’s have fun,” said Eddy Kenzo

The Ciroc Pop Night is a monthly event that occurs every second Friday of the month.

During the event, a musician is tasked to mix a signature cocktail for the fans before taking it to the stage to perform.

Musicians like Sheebah Karungi, Bebe Cool, Vinka, John Blaq, Kent and Flosso, Winnie Nwagi have in the past graced the Ciroc Pop Night. The entrance fee to the night is Shs25,000 while the Semyekoze cocktails will be at a fee of Shs 15,000.