The outgoing State Minister for Economic Planning, Kasirivu Atwooki has decried low funding as one of the big problems that have hindered the ministry from fulfilling some of its programs.

“When I came into office, the budget was shs1.6billion but through efforts with my staff it was brought to about shs3.3billion which we still think is insufficient considering what has to be done which included monitoring and evaluation of government programs,”Atwooki said on Wednesday as he handed over office to the new Minister, Molly Kamukama at the office of the president in Kampala.

He noted that for any government programs to be monitored well, there should be funds to enable the ministry do the follow-ups.

The outgoing Minister also decried the lack of enough staff that he said is due to the low funding which he noted has not allowed them carry out their mandate of economic monitoring.

Atwooki, however, asked his successor to continue lobbying for more funds, noting that the ministry needs about shs10 billion per year to enable it to fulfill its mandate.

The new Minister, Molly Kamukama pledged to start from where her predecessor had stopped in trying to ensure monitoring of all government programs as one of the ways to achieve the country’s vision of 2040.

“I thank the president for entrusting me with this office and allowing me to work for my country. I am going to build on what my predecessor has started,”Kamukama said.