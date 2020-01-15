In a recently released study published by GeoPoll, online shopping platform, Jumia has emerged as the most dominant e-commerce site in the country with 76% of the country’s online shoppers using the platform to make their purchases.

The study conducted in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Côte D’ivoire revealed Jumia as the number one online shopping platform in all countries except Tanzania.

It also revealed that trust and prepayment for orders as one of the leading barriers of online shopping; a barrier that Jumia is breaking down with its cash on delivery payment option & 7 day cash back return policy.

While shopping online, Ugandans purchased more electronics, with fashion coming second and finally groceries as the most popular categories.

A trend that echoes Jumia consumer trends during last year’s successful Black Friday campaign.

“Everyday Ugandans visit our website or our app shows us that they trust our services and trust us to deliver and make their lives easier and our strategy in 2020 is to make sure we keep doing just that.” Jumia Uganda CEO Ron Kawamara added.