Uganda is in advanced stages of setting up three more fruit processing factories.

While addressing the media in Kampala, the minister of Agriculture, Vincent Ssempijja said the factories in Kapeeka, Nwoya and Yumbe in West Nile await installation.

He also said that starting next financial year, the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) will support farmers in close proximity with the factories.

“The Yumbe mango processing factory…the completion of works are in advance stages,”he said.

He said the availability of fruits in Teso was underestimated in setting up the fruits processing factories.

“We can’t consume everything at the same time. It means that either we get some lines to handle this during harvest season or we have another technology of storing the products, “he said.

He said NAADS needs to continue providing inputs and production equipment to farmers.

He however said this time round only those in zonal area will benefit from this

He urged farmers to recognize zone agriculture modest to make easier for government to support them in storage and market linkages.

“This strategy provides an alternative method of channeling government resources to increase production and value addition in agricultural sector, “he said.

Regarding the threat of locus that have caused devastation in Kenya and some part of Ethiopia, Ssempijja said that the ministry is ready to handle the challenge.

“We want to inform the public that we are monitoring the situation, “he said.