Carrefour, one of the largest hypermarket and supermarket chains in the world has officially started operations in Uganda marking the company’s entry into the Sub-Saharan African country.

Located at the popular Oasis Mall, the close to 4 million dollar investment store covers 2,800 square meters, catering for the evolving customer needs in Uganda and responding to the growing demand for modern retail in Kampala.

The brand was launched in the region in 1995 by Majid Al Futtaim, which is the exclusive franchisee to operate Carrefour in over 30 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Majid Al Futtaim operates over 300 Carrefour stores, serving more than 750,000 customers daily and employing over 37,000 colleagues.

Carrefour operates different store formats, as well as multiple online offerings to meet the growing needs of its diversified customer base. In line with the brand’s commitment to provide the widest range of quality products and value for money, Carrefour offers an unrivalled choice of more than 100,000 food and non-food products, and an exemplary customer experience to create great moments for everyone every day.

Hon. Amelia Kyambadde, the Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives while presiding over the official grand opening stated that the country’s growing population, coupled with a vibrant economy will support Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to Uganda.

“Uganda’s economy has been growing on a positive note at 6% of GDP, the entry of a global retail brand like Carrefour goes a long way in ensuring that the expanding community is catered for. With rapid urbanization, there is an increased demand for superior and high-quality products offered at great value, and we are very confident that in Majid Al Futtaim, we have the right partner,” she said.

“By building the capacity of local suppliers, Majid Al Futtaim is encouraging value addition which will in turn help to boost household incomes. This supplements the Government’s job creation efforts.”

The minister also noted that by buying from local suppliers, Majid Al Futtaim is also helping to strengthen the Government’s ‘Buy Uganda, Build Uganda’ (BUBU) policy and that they will continue to support companies that promote inclusive growth in their operations.

Hani Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim – Retail, explained that Carrefour’s first launch in Uganda is an integral part in the retailer’s long-term ambition of strengthening its presence in the East African region:

“We are committed to operating in Uganda for the long term and are happy for the opportunity to contribute to further developing the retail sector to the benefit of the community. Carrefour is here to modernize the grocery retail sector by bringing international best practices, and delivering the best value products to our customers, as we work to realize our vision of creating great moments for everyone everyday.”

The store stocks up to 20,000 products, a mix of international and local brands, all certified by relevant government agencies, applying international hygiene standards in order to guarantee food safety to customers.

Majid Al Futtaim has recruited 130 Ugandan employees and has contracted 50 more from external local companies. The company has also engaged 260 local suppliers to stock the Carrefour store in Uganda. The company owns the franchise rights to operate the Carrefour brand in over 30 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Today it operates over 300 stores in 16 countries across that network.

Franck Moreau, the Country Manager for Carrefour Uganda and Kenya explained what Ugandans should expect from the new market entrant.

“Launching in Uganda is a very important step in our long term ambition of strengthening our presence in the East African region. This has been a moment we have all looked forward to.

Through our operation, we are delighted to partner with local stakeholders to offer a world class retail experience to the Ugandan community specifically tailored to their needs. Such partnerships enable us to create meaningful employment opportunities and fulfil our brand promise of creating great moments for everyone everyday.”

“We have had a long-term priority focus on supporting local suppliers. This is the same approach we are using in Uganda where over 99% of all the products we stock, will be sourced locally from farmers and manufacturers. Currently we have 260 local suppliers.

This way we are able to offer fresh produce grown right here in Uganda and fulfil our commitment of supporting the communities in which we operate in, with the added benefit of reducing emissions required to import products.”

About Majid Al Futtaim and what is its relationship with Carrefour

Majid Al Futtaim was founded in 1992 and is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

It is one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 16 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 26 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region.

Edited by David Tumusiime