Former presidential press secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has opened up about his health condition, Bobi Wine and what he expects in this year ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Mirundi has spent a number of weeks on the sidelines due to sickness. On Tuesday morning, he appeared for the first of his weekly show on NBS Television this year.

In an interview with Nile Post, Mirundi said that this year could be a struggle in the politics of Uganda with every politician trying to grab something for him or her self.

“In my view, mafias are preparing to front candidates who will dominate parliament. They are also planning to takeover local councils because this is a struggle. They want to grab power but those they have undermined will not allow them as well. This is a year of succession. Everyone is fighting for something to take home,” Mirundi said in part.

He said: “This is a succession election. Museveni is going and if he is going, should we support the mafia that has undermined us? Of course we cannot and they cannot support us as well because they fear jail.”

Mirundi said Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi wine has a faction of National Resistance Movement members who are hiding in his “People Power” movement.

“There is an NRM faction that doesn’t want to face off with Museveni but they don’t agree with the group that Museveni is working with. They brought Mbabazi and Museveni humiliated him. They brought Besigye and he humiliated him and now they are behind Bobi Wine. I highly suspect,” Tamale Mirundi said.

ON THE FOILED BOBI WINE CONSULTATIONS

Asked on what he thinks about Kyagulanyi’s failed presidential consultations, Mirundi said that Kyagulanyi doesn’t want to hold the intended consultations. He said Kyagulanyi is more interested in exposing police and the government.

“Does he want [consultations]? An impotent man might have very many lovers but he pays the hotel to say that all rooms are occupied. Bobi Wine doesn’t want to hold consultations, for what? He just wants to expose the government and the gaps in the law. What will the news write if he holds consultations? A flop sells more than the consultations,” Mirundi said.

Mirundi added that the police is misguided on how they should handle Kyagulanyi because blocking the consultations only works for him.

ABOUT HIS HEALTH CONDITION

Asked about his health condition, Mirundi said that he has been sick but he is now back on his feet. He however cautioned that poison will replace guns in the near future.

He said: “I have been sick. I am not metallic. I have been sick for almost a month. I was poisoned but I know who did it. Poison is going to replace guns because you can easily tell when a gun is used and police can investigate which is not the same with poison. In the future poison is going to be a problem in this country.”