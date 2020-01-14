Golden Band singer Ronald Mayinja met President Museveni on December 31 at state lodge Kisozi, impeccable sources have told The Nile Post.

Sources said Mayinja met Museveni privately before the president met Congolese musician Kanda Bongoman and former prime minister Amama Mbabazi.

The meeting took place in the afternoon, sources told us, and lasted more than one hour.

We have also been reliably told that the meeting between Mayinja, who had become a strong supporter of the People Power Movement, and Museveni was brokered by Catherine Kusasira.

Unlike Mbabazi and Bongoman who did not have any issue with their photos with Museveni being shared, it was agreed that photos of the meeting between Mayinja and Museveni should not be shared. At least yet.

Photos of Mbabazi and Bongoman meeting Museveni were immediately shared on social media pages of State House and on Museveni’s official facebook page.

In a brief phone conversation, Mayinja told The Nile Post that “these reports [of meeting Museveni] are untrue.”

He also denied that he had received Shs 600 million from the president to promote his new movement, Peace for All, All for Peace.

Earlier the musician had rubbished reports that he left Kyadondo East legislator and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine’s ‘People Power’ movement.

The reports about Mayinja meeting Museveni intensified last week after he launched a movement named ‘Peace for all, All for peace.’

Some people wondered where he had got the funds to start such a movement which he says is aimed at encouraging unity among Ugandans.

In an interview with NBS Television’s UNCUT, Mayinja said that he is still a cadre of ‘People Power’ and he is not about to fight them.

In his words, he said, “My movement’s ideologies are similar to those of People Power. People Power also wants peace and I cannot fight it because am also a member. That is malice”

Event promoter Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo has opened up about Mayinja’s movement, saying that he betrayed the real owners of the project and received cash from the President.

Bajjo said that another promoter called Yasin Kawuma masterminded the project of ‘Peace for All, All for peace’ but Mayinja betrayed them on the d-day and went ahead to meet the President.

“Mayinja ate the money and now wants to confuse Ugandans. The project was for Promoter Yasin Kaweesi who called Mayinja. Yasin wanted to sell it Museveni because he is an NRM suppoerter. He wanted to make an association but I didn’t know the intentions. Mayinja betrayed him. I feel bad because the artiste who sang about corruption was the first to be compromised. He got 600 million out of the Shs. 2 billion that he asked for,” Bajjo said.

Additional reporting by Jonah Kirabo