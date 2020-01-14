Rema Namakula’s husband, Hamza Ssebunya excited graduands at Makerere as the university kicked off its four day 70th convocation, Tuesday morning.

Ssebunya graduated with a Bachelors degree of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery.

Ssebunya’s classmates could not hide the excitement when they saw the now husband to popular local musician Rema Namakula. Many graduands were seen asking for a photo moment with Ssebunya while others cheered on in excitement.

Namakula introduced Ssebunya in pomp and fanfare on November 14, 2019 in Nabbingo along Masaka road. The ceremony attracted unprecedented attention and interest from the media and general public.

Makerere is expected to confer degrees and award diplomas to a total of 13,509 graduands from today, Tuesday, January 14 to Friday, January 17, 2020 at the university’s Freedom Square.

Edited by David Tumusiime