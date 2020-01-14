By Farish Magembe

Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament Theodore Ssekikubo has been released by Masaka Court on 10 million shillings non-cash bail.

However, Ssekikubo’s release was overshadowed by police firing teargas to prevent his jubilant supports carrying the MP through Masaka town.

Ssekikubo was arrested last week by police following a bitter standoff between him and Sembabule district security authorities, whom he accused of enforcing an unjustifiable quarantine on the sub-counties of Lwemiyaga and Ntuusi despite them being free from Foot and Mouth Disease.

On Monday, the legislator who had spent over three days in police custody was arraigned before the Masaka Chief Magistrate, Deo Ssejemba and charged with six counts of illegal possession of a firearm, threatening violence, destruction of property and inciting violence. The state prosecutor, Amina Akasa told court that the charges stem from the violence orchestrated during the National Resistance Movement primaries in 2010 where property including election materials was destroyed. Edited by David Tumusiime