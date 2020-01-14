The police has embarked on the second phase of installation of CCTV cameras across the country.

The police have confirmed that the installed cameras in Kampala Metropolitan area have helped a lot in fighting crime.

After finalizing the installation in Kampala Metropolitan area and opening up the National Command Centre at Police Headquarters in Naguru, the police embarked on assessing hot spot areas where cameras are badly needed.

So far 2319 places have been identified where 80 number plates and 20 facial recognition cameras will be installed and connected to 107 monitoring centers at different police stations.

All municipalities and major towns will be covered including highways.

The border areas of Katuna, Busia, Malaba and Nimule will be covered as well.

In other news, the police have arrested one suspect identified as Mutyaba Banda in the murder of Dylan Karabo a ten year old who was raped and murdered in Makindye Division.

The police are still investigating the case.