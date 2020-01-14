National Resistance Movement members of Parliament who voted against lifting the presidential age limit have not been invited to the party’s forthcoming delegates conference.

The NRM delegates conference will be held on January 25 at Mandela National Stadium (Namboole).

NRM Secretary General Kasule Lumumba said the errant members will have to first face the party’s disciplinary board before they can be allowed back into the fold.

At least eleven NRM MPs voted against the removal of presidential age limit from the constitution. The NRM party position headed by President Yoweri Museveni was in favor of the constitutional amendment of the article 102 b in 2017.

Among the NRM MPs who stood their ground and resisted the party line were Patrick Nsamba, John Baptist Nambeshe, Dr Sam Lyomoki, Monica Amoding, Gaffa Mbwatekamwa, Barnabas Tinkasimire, Theodore Ssekikubo, Sylvia Rwabogo, Silvia Akello, Maurice Henry Kibalya, Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga, and Dokolo County MP Felix Okot Ogong.

At the presser, Lumumba said the errant MPs will be replaced by Independent MPs who lean towards NRM.

The delegates conference in Namboole will see the party debate changes its constitution. The most anticipated proposed change is discarding the secret ballot box in favor of lining up behind your candidate.

Lumumba made the presser at the NRM party headquarters on Kyadondo Road in Nakasero. She was flanked the NRM’S Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi.

Edited by David Tumusiime